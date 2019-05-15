Downtown at Sundown kicks off Friday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The annual concert series, Downtown at Sundown, is set to begin this Friday, May 17.
The concert series is held in the 1000 block of Ryan Street (in front of 1911 Historic City Hall and the old parish courthouse) from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. for four Fridays.
Each week food and beverages will be sold. There will also be activities for kids. The city says that lawn chairs are welcome, but ice coolers and pets are prohibited. In case of rain, the concerts will take place inside the Lake Charles Civic Center.
May 17 - Calcasieu Cajun Ramblers on May 17
May 24 - Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience
May 31 - Bluesiana RED
June 7 - The Tugboats
