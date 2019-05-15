CPSB announces ‘Of the Year’ winners

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board announced its “Of the Year” winners for the 2018-2019 school year in a news release Tuesday afternoon.
Students of the year:
- Brenna Bernhardt – T.S. Cooley Elementary School
- Jacob St. Mary – S.J. Welsh Middle School
- David Spicer – Sulphur High School
Teachers of the year:
- Tiffani Carlin – Brentwood Elementary School
- Lacey Blocker – Maplewood Middle School
- Hope Berry – Bell City High School
Principals of the year:
- Willona Jackson – College Oaks Elementary School
- Max Caldarera – S.P. Arnett Middle School
- Scott Nunez – Bell City High School
Librarians of the year:
- Jeni Anderson – Frasch Elementary School
- Hope Myers – Maplewood Middle School
- Kayla Little – Barbe High School
Counselors of the year:
- Aimee Hamblen – St. John Elementary School
- Vickie Wynn – W.W. Lewis Middle School
- Julie Doland – Bell City High School
