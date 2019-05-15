CPSB announces ‘Of the Year’ winners

By Hannah Daigle | May 15, 2019 at 3:39 PM CDT - Updated May 15 at 3:39 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board announced its “Of the Year” winners for the 2018-2019 school year in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

Students of the year:

  • Brenna Bernhardt – T.S. Cooley Elementary School
  • Jacob St. Mary – S.J. Welsh Middle School
  • David Spicer – Sulphur High School

Teachers of the year:

  • Tiffani Carlin – Brentwood Elementary School
  • Lacey Blocker – Maplewood Middle School
  • Hope Berry – Bell City High School

Principals of the year:

  • Willona Jackson – College Oaks Elementary School
  • Max Caldarera – S.P. Arnett Middle School
  • Scott Nunez – Bell City High School

Librarians of the year:

  • Jeni Anderson – Frasch Elementary School
  • Hope Myers – Maplewood Middle School
  • Kayla Little – Barbe High School

Counselors of the year:

  • Aimee Hamblen – St. John Elementary School
  • Vickie Wynn – W.W. Lewis Middle School
  • Julie Doland – Bell City High School

