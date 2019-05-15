Barbe downs rival Sam Houston to win their 10th state championship in school history

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - Sam Houston got off to the better start in the 5A state title game taking a 2-1 lead after two innings. But then we’d see things change quickly. Barbe would plate four runs in the next two innings to take a 5-3 lead heading into the fifth. The Bucs closed the door after their three run sixth inning. Coach Glenn Cecchini said Jack Walker was the difference.
“Just proud of our guys. We got punched in the face early. Walker kept us in the game,” said Barbe head coach Glenn Cecchini. “He’s such a fierce competitor. I can’t say enough good things about him. I’m just so proud of him.”
“I was coming into my sophomore year and I didn’t think I was going to be able to impact the team the way I did,” Barbe pitcher Jack Walker said.
There was no stopping Barbe’s bats on Tuesday night. The Bucs totaled 13 hits and eight runs behind Brody Drost’s three hits and five RBIs. The LSU commit hit a three-run bomb in the sixth inning, that not only put the Bucs out of reach, but it also secured his most outstanding player award he was presented following the win.
“It’s amazing. Words can’t describe how I’m feeling right now,” Brody Drost said. “I’m on cloud nine.”
The six-run win over Sam Houston marks the largest run differential for Barbe in a state championship game. Barbe has now won ten 5A state titles. The Bucs finish the year with just three losses.
“When we all stepped foot on the practice field in the beginning of the year, we knew this team was special, Barbe center fielder Carter Quinn said. “When I look to my left and look to my right, I know that we are playing for each other. It’s bigger than us and bigger than our egos. We come out and leave it all out there.”
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.