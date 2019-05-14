SWLA Arrest Report - May 13, 2019

May 14, 2019 at 4:57 AM CDT - Updated May 14 at 4:57 AM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 13, 2019.

Seth Allen Barrick, 20, Lake Charles: Burglary; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense illegal carrying of weapons.

Darionte James Bilbo, 20, Lake Chalres: Contempt of court.

Samuel James Johnson, 41, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Lasheba Monique Ned, 30, Lake Charles: Issuing worthless checks less than $1,000 (4 charges); contempt of court.

Sylvia Yvett Smith, 59, DeQuincy: Cruelty to persons with infirmities.

Allen Paul Manuel, 61, Lake Charles: Operation a vehicles with a suspended license.

Rene Rodriguez, 49, Houston, TX: Possession of stolen things under $1,000.

Clifford Louis Fontenot, 26, Jennings: Probation violation; contempt of court.

Chad Thomas Daly, 45, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Andrew Ryan Montgomery, 25, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Alexia Denee Davis, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug.

Sur Knight Recard III, 43, Washington: Instate detainer.

Juwuan F Scott, 21, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Jessica Dawn Broussard, 38, Lake Charles: Terrorizing.

Bryan Michael Jordan, 45, Ragley: Telephone harassment; stalking.

Darius Jamar Walker, 28, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; domestic abuse.

Miles Drew Jones, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; proper display of temporary license tag.

