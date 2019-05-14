Sulphur residents to see utility rates raise after City Council passes ordinances

“I do understand the need for our water and sewage increases, I really do," Donnie Fuslier said. “I get it. However, there has been a conversation that’s been going around our city for a very long time and that is the conversation of water meters. Anytime that I talk to anybody in administration or anyone on Council about it I get, well, we are doing studies. Well, we have been doing studies for ten years. It is past time for us to go to water meters. It is unfair that Ms. Heather, who lives next to me on Mustang Street, a single widow, by herself, pays as much as I do with me, my fiance, and three children and that I pay as much as the gentleman in my neighborhood who has five kids and a swimming pool.”