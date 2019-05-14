South Beauregard falls to top-seeded Sterlington in 3A title game

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - South Beauregard went into the 3A state title game with an impressive 28-9 overall record but couldn’t pick up their twenty-ninth. Instead, top-seeded Sterlington handed them their tenth loss on the season.
“That was our goal this year, to get to Sulphur and win a state championship, but we fell a game short,” South Beauregard head coach Jeremy Deville said. “I’m so proud of these guys. We’ve been through a lot of adversity. We’ve had a lot of injuries.”
The Panthers did all the damage in the first inning, plating their only four runs of the game. South Beauregard would end up only being able to cut the deficit in half when they scored two runs in the top of the fifth.
The knight’s bats were only able to put together three hits and two runs, while Sterlington totaled eight hits and four runs.
Despite the loss, this was the third title appearance for the Golden Knights in the past four seasons. Coach Deville said he expects to be back next season.
“The guys two years ago set the tone for these guys, and they had a goal to get back here and they expected to get back here, expected to win. That’s what these guys did for the underclassman this year. They set the tone for next year.”
