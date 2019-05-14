President touts state’s status as energy exporter during visit to Southwest Louisiana

HACKBERRY, LA (KPLC) - Pres. Donald Trump touted Louisiana’s status as an exporter of energy during a visit to Cameron LNG Tuesday, May 14.
Pres. Trump’s visit coincided with an announcement by Cameron LNG – owned by Sempra Energy – that the first train at the export facility is complete. Two other trains are being built.
The president toured the facility, then spoke to workers.
The president spoke about the economic impacts opening a facility like Cameron LNG will have on our area.
“Workers like you are lighting up our homes, powering our factories and reducing energy costs for hard-working American families,” Trump said. “You are not only making our nation wealthier, but you are making America safer by building a future of American energy independence. We are independent. We don’t need anybody."
Several Louisiana leaders where with the president, including U.S. Senators John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy, Representatives Steve Scalise, Clay Higgins, and Ralph Abraham, and Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.
