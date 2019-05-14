Pres. Trump promises new I-10 bridge if he’s re-elected

HACKBERRY, LA (KPLC) - President Donald Trump was speaking at Cameron LNG Tuesday to promote energy infrastructure and the economy.
“Workers like you are lighting up our homes, powering our factories, and reducing energy costs for hardworking American families. You are not only making our nation wealthier, but you are making America safer by building a future of American energy independence. We are independent. We don’t need anybody. We don’t need anybody.” Trump said.
But, he also addressed one of the most pressing needs of Southwest Louisiana: a new I-10 bridge over the Calcasieu River.
"So the I-10 bridge and I say this and I give you this commitment and I can’t play with these three: Steve, John, Bill, everybody sitting here...If we win this election, which is just sixteen months away, we’re giving you a brand new I-10 bridge,” said Pres. Trump, who was flanked by LNG workers.
His promise was met with cheers.
“I didn’t know it was gonna be that popular,” said Trump, who traveled over the I-10 bridge from Chennault International Airport to Cameron LNG, and back.
Lawmakers like U.S. Representative Clay Higgins say it’s an exciting promise. One that he has been pushing for a while.
“I’m extremely grateful that the President mentioned the bridge at I-10 in Lake Charles. Something we’ve been working on for two and a half years very hard." Higgins said. "A lot of support from the members of the delegation. The President and I have spoken about it before. For him to acknowledge it and make that promise today, I could have floated off my seat.”
Trump first attempted to call it the Calcasieu River Bridge, but when his attempt to pronounce the parish came out as “cal-cask-oo-choo,” he asked the crowd to allow him to refer to it only as the I-10 bridge - which is how it’s commonly referred in Southwest Louisiana, anyway.
“You’ve been saying that word your whole lives, me, I just heard it about 20 minutes ago,” he grinned and told the crowd.
Trump reiterated his promise.
“We’re gonna start work on it right away, cause I think we’re gonna win, so we want to be prepared,” Pres. Trump said. “So we’ll work on it right away in terms of planning and everything. Let’s do a beauty. But it’s a very unsafe bridge, a lot of problems and we’re gonna give you a new one. They’ve been trying to do it for a long time. So we’re going to start planning and development right away and we’ll have it all set to go, Day 1, right after the election.”
After President Trump wrapped up his visit, Air Force One took off towards Southeast Louisiana for a campaign fundraiser
