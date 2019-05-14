Pitkin baseball wins first state championship in 20 years

“I was fortunate enough to play baseball for a long time and I won [titles] as a player, but never as a coach. It’s a totally different feeling," admitted first-year Pitkin coach J.C. Holt. “You’re always a box of nerves as a coach because you don’t have control over anything other than the fact you’re putting in plays. When you see the guys come together and accomplish something they’ve wanted to do as a team, it’s special.”