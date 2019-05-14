Pitkin baseball wins first state championship in 20 years

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - The Pitkin Tigers are going to take a page from Prince and party like it’s 1999 as the Tigers won their first baseball state title in 20 years Monday evening. Top-seeded Pitkin grabbed an early lead and rode a strong pitching performance to a 7-0 win over No. 3-seeded Converse.
“I was fortunate enough to play baseball for a long time and I won [titles] as a player, but never as a coach. It’s a totally different feeling," admitted first-year Pitkin coach J.C. Holt. “You’re always a box of nerves as a coach because you don’t have control over anything other than the fact you’re putting in plays. When you see the guys come together and accomplish something they’ve wanted to do as a team, it’s special.”
Senior pitcher Grason Dauzat took home the game’s most outstanding player award following an eight-strikeout performance. Dauzat also came through with three hits and a stolen base.
Garrett Edwards got the scoring started for Pitkin in the third with an RBI single. Converse would then commit a crucial error in the inning that gave the Tigers a 3-0 lead. The Wildcats would commit another costly error in the fourth, that extended Pitkin’s lead to six.
The Tigers final run was scored on an Ethan West RBI single in the fifth inning.
“We made a pact in the beginning of the year— state championship or bust. And that’s hard to do,” Holt said. "It’s hard to do when you have a target on your back and when everyone expected us to play well. We came out and succeeded.”
