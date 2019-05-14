Oberlin wins first-ever 1A state title behind Kellon McCleon’s complete game

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - The Oberlin Tigers weren’t going to settle until the 1A state trophy was in their hands. After taking down the defending 1A Champs in the semifinals, the Merryville Panthers, the Tigers were on a mission. No. 6 Oberlin scored five runs in the first two innings of the 1A State Title game, while leaving Kentwood scoreless.
“The way they came out and executed everything from the start, it was surreal. Something I could have never imagined,” said Oberlin head coach Greg Manuel.
After the first two innings, the Tigers were able to plate four more runs winning the ball game, 9-1.
Oberlin Junior pitcher Kellon McCleon was named the game’s most outstanding player following his seven inning, eight strikeout performance.
“It feels amazing. We were here my freshman year and after that we were always determined to get back. last year we fell short,” Oberlin pitcher Kellon McCleon said. “We always knew we had the potential to do it and this year we finally pulled through.”
In addition to a strong offensive showing after 10 hits and nine runs, Oberlin also finished the game behind an impressive defense. The Tigers allowed just a single run while turning three double plays, including one in the bottom of the seventh inning to win the game.
