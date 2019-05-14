Nelson’s Donut owners say they plan to rebuild

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Nelson’s Donuts, a favorite breakfast spot for many who drive down East McNeese, caught fire around 8:30p.m. Sunday night.
Manager Nelson Rodgers says it was a heartbreaking sight.
“Soon as I pulled up I couldn’t catch my breath," Rodgers said. "I grew up in this doughnut shop. My grandpa’s had it for over 51 years now so it was just hard to see it.”
Lake Charles fire officials believe the fire was caused by an electrical short, but the investigation is ongoing.
“Just upset that a family business went up in flames,” Rodgers said. "It’s just hard to see my grandfather look at it.”
The doughnut shop was opened by Nelson and Joyce Rodgers on New Year’s Day 1969.
Fortunately, this isn’t the end to this long time Lake Charles establishment. Nelson says they plan to rebuild.
Officials say the investigation will likely be completed on Wednesday.
