LIVE BLOG: Pres. Trump promises new I-10 bridge if re-elected

HACKBERRY, LA (KPLC) - Pres. Donald Trump is touring Sempra Energy’s Cameron LNG Export Facility in Cameron Parish today. We will have live coverage of his trip promoting energy infrastructure and the economy.
4:14 p.m. Air Force One is taking from Chennault International Airport, ending his second trip to Southwest Louisiana. He is headed to a campaign stop in the Kenner / New Orleans area.
3:34 p.m. I-10 is closed as the president prepares to head back to Chennault.
3:30 p.m. The president’s speech has concluded and he will head back to Chennault International Airport.
3:11 p.m. Pres. Trump inviting workers up to speak about their jobs.
3:05 p.m. Pres. Trump says by the end of 2020, the United States LNG export capacity will have doubled.
3:03 p.m.: Pres. Trump says if he is elected again, Southwest Louisiana will get a new I-10 bridge over the Calcasieu River.
2:43 p.m. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser wearing “Trump Socks”
2:35 p.m. Pres. Trump says infrastructure projects will be approved quickly, unless they are not good for the environment.
“Workers like you are lighting up our homes, powering our factories and reducing costs for hard-working American families," he tells Cameron LNG workers.
America is becoming energy independent, he said.
Cameron LNG is sold out for 20 years, President Trump said.
Pres. Trump mentions the Green New Deal, which is met by boos from the crowd. He says the Green New Deal is a “hoax.”
2:34 p.m. Pres. Trump is now speaking at Cameron LNG.
2:23 p.m. Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent confirms two Sheriff’s Office motorcycle depties and one Sulphur Police Department officer involved in accident. The accident happened around 1:50 p.m. near Broad Street. All three officers were transported to the hospital - one Sheriff’s deputy with serious injuries and the other two with minor to moderate injuries. The officer with serious injuries is in stable condition.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
2:21 p.m. Pres. Trump has arrived at Cameron LNG
2:12 p.m. Sulphur Police Department spokesman Mel Estess confirms a Sulphur Police Department motorcycle officer was involved in an accident.
2:03 p.m. Two police motorcycles with the motorcade involved in an accident. NBC Politics reporting that the officers had bloodied arms, but were standing while being tended to.
2 p.m. Residents have lined the streets, hoping to catch a glimpse of President Trump.
1:45 p.m. President Trump is traveling to Sulphur via I-10.
1:33 p.m. Presidential motorcade departs from Chennault.
1:25 p.m. Pres. Trump greets the crowd at Chennault International Airport.
1:20 p.m. Residents have been preparing for the president’s arrival all morning.
1:14 p.m. Air Force One is taxiing down the runway.
1:05 p.m. We’ve received word, Air Force One has been spotted!
1 p.m. Cameron Police Jury shared this photo this morning.
12:41 p.m. Ahead of the president’s arrival, Sempra announced today that it began production at the Cameron LNG facility.
12:30 p.m. President Trump is expect to arrive at Chennault International Airport soon. KPLC’s Hannah Treece is currently there, awaiting Air Force One.
