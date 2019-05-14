Lake Charles man sentenced to 12 years for selling Oxycodone

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - US Attorney David C. Joseph has announced that a Lake Charles resident, John Homer Legros Jr., who sold hundreds of Oxycodone pills was sentenced on May 9, 2019 by US District Judge Donald E. Walter to 12 years in prison and three years of supervised release.
Authorities say the location of their last Oxycodone sale was changed a number of times to evade law enforcement with the sale eventually taking place at a local store.
Law enforcement later searched Legros’ home and found a sheet of paper containing names and birth dates as well as a sheet of paper similar to a prescription pad with writing that resembled shorthand used by a doctor to prescribe a patient Oxycodone.
During their investigation law enforcement officers also discovered that Legros, along with his wife Veronica Gray Legros, and Billy Winbush were financing the construction of a large house with cash from the drug sale proceeds. As a result, the property was forfeited to the federal government.
John and Veronica Legros pleaded guilty to federal charges on January 30, 2019.
Winbush pleaded guilty on January 14, 2019.
Veronica Legros has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and 100 hours of community service.
Billy Winbush has been sentenced to two years of supervised probation and 50 hours of community service.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.