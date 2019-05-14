Kinder rides big inning to Class 2A state baseball title

By Brady Renard | May 13, 2019 at 11:16 PM CDT - Updated May 13 at 11:16 PM

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - The Kinder Yellow Jackets are once again top of the class for 2A. No. 5 seed Kinder scored eight runs in the third to erase a four-run deficit en route to an 11-4 win over the seconded-seeded Doyle Tigers.

The title was the first for Kinder since back-to-back championships in 2014-15.

“We got behind four to nothing to start with, and I just kept telling my guys you got to be ready to go on a roller coaster. It was up and down, and up and down through the whole thing,” said first-year Kinder coach Tyler Chachere. “We were able to get good players on defense and hit a couple balls hard and the balls fell in there.”

Kinder's Michael Fontenot was named the game's most outstanding player.
Kinder junior Michael Fontenot was named the game’s most outstanding player following a 3 for 4 performance. The infielder tallied five RBIs including a two-run home run in the third inning.

The Doyle Tigers jumped out to a 4-0 lead following back-to-back two-run innings to open the game. Kinder stood pat and roared to that eight-run third inning and a four run lead. Ian Labuff tied the game at four on a base knock and Brooks Fawcett gave the Yellow Jackets their first lead of the game.

The game embodied the 2019 Yellow Jackets to a tee. Kinder started the season 9-11 before reeling off wins in 15 of its last 19 games including the playoffs.

“It was a real tough year to start. We got hurt and battled with sickness,” admitted Chachere. "We just kept working and we’re better for it now.”

