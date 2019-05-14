Kinder rides big inning to Class 2A state baseball title

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - The Kinder Yellow Jackets are once again top of the class for 2A. No. 5 seed Kinder scored eight runs in the third to erase a four-run deficit en route to an 11-4 win over the seconded-seeded Doyle Tigers.
The title was the first for Kinder since back-to-back championships in 2014-15.
“We got behind four to nothing to start with, and I just kept telling my guys you got to be ready to go on a roller coaster. It was up and down, and up and down through the whole thing,” said first-year Kinder coach Tyler Chachere. “We were able to get good players on defense and hit a couple balls hard and the balls fell in there.”
Kinder junior Michael Fontenot was named the game’s most outstanding player following a 3 for 4 performance. The infielder tallied five RBIs including a two-run home run in the third inning.
The Doyle Tigers jumped out to a 4-0 lead following back-to-back two-run innings to open the game. Kinder stood pat and roared to that eight-run third inning and a four run lead. Ian Labuff tied the game at four on a base knock and Brooks Fawcett gave the Yellow Jackets their first lead of the game.
The game embodied the 2019 Yellow Jackets to a tee. Kinder started the season 9-11 before reeling off wins in 15 of its last 19 games including the playoffs.
“It was a real tough year to start. We got hurt and battled with sickness,” admitted Chachere. "We just kept working and we’re better for it now.”
