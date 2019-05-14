Gov. Edwards says president’s visit brings attention to state’s energy exports

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Gov. John Bel Edwards says President Donald Trump’s visit to Southwest Louisiana Tuesday brings attention to the state’s status as an energy exporter.
President Trump was in the area, touring Cameron LNG.
Gov. John Bel Edwards was also in Lake Charles Tuesday, but for a different reason: discussing emergency management.
Edwards said he is excited to have the president recognizing the success of energy production in SWLA.
“That’s certainly happening here in Louisiana where we are ground zero for energy exports,” Edwards said. “It’s having a tremendously positive impact on our state. It’s creating a lot of momentum that we intend to make sure we continue. To have the president here calling attention to what’s happening in Louisiana, I think that’s a good thing.”
This is the third time President Trump has visited Louisiana.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.