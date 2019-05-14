FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine ahead; storms return by the weekend

A big ridge of high pressure overhead is responsible for this fantastic weather and it remains in place today but will begin to shift a little more to the east later this week and send back a bit more humidity and eventually the chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm starting Friday. While those chances are low, they will start to go up a bit more through the weekend as a front approaches the area by Sunday. This will send a higher rain chances to the area and even the threat of some thunderstorms, but a quick moving system means our rain totals won’t be too high and additional flooding isn’t likely.