FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine ahead; storms return by the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With the pattern of very quiet weather returning to Southwest Louisiana for another day, expect a very pleasant feel as you head out the door this morning for work and school with temperatures again starting off in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. A lot of sunshine is ahead to start the day which will mean make sure to carry your sunglasses as you head out the door and remember it will warm up quickly with afternoon highs in the 80s.
A big ridge of high pressure overhead is responsible for this fantastic weather and it remains in place today but will begin to shift a little more to the east later this week and send back a bit more humidity and eventually the chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm starting Friday. While those chances are low, they will start to go up a bit more through the weekend as a front approaches the area by Sunday. This will send a higher rain chances to the area and even the threat of some thunderstorms, but a quick moving system means our rain totals won’t be too high and additional flooding isn’t likely.
Computer models show anywhere from ½ of an inch to just over 1 inch of rain with Sunday’s front and as of now the threat of severe weather looks low, but we will continue to monitor that threat and keep you updated in case the threat goes higher. Into next week, drier weather looks to return although a couple of daily storms here and there can’t be ruled out as temperatures knock on the doorsteps of 90 degrees with some of the hottest air of the season set to arrive.
A detailed listing of river levels for all basins across Southwest Louisiana can be found at kplctv.com but remember that those levels along the Sabine are expected to remain high for quite some time as operations of the Toledo Bend Reservoir spillway continue. As of this morning, the reservoir level has dropped slightly to 173’ but all 11 gates remain open at 3 feet each according to the current advisory issued by the Sabine River Authority. The fact the lake level is coming down is a good thing and will likely mean no further gate rises are necessary.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
