Crowds gather to catch glimpse of president in Southwest Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - People from all across Southwest Louisiana gathered at Chennault International Airport to catch a glimpse of Pres. Donald Trump arriving in Air Force One Tuesday.
Spectators chanted, “USA, USA, USA” as the president walked out of the hulking plane.
“It’s kind of nervous to see him, even thought he isn’t here yet, but it’s pretty inspiring for me,” one spectator at the airport said.
The president took time to shake hands with people in the crowds.
“It was a dream come true when the president came up, we had eye contact, he shook my hand, and I was able to tell him, he’s so deeply appreciated,” another spectator said.
As the president drove down La. 27, supporters lined the roads to watch the motorcade.
“I think it’s important that he pays attention to places like this," said a spectator named Charlotte. "I’ve actually been to Washington D.C. and I can tell you if all you’ve done is stay in Washington D.C., you do not know. I think it’s a great thing that someone who has conducted business all over the world is here. I think he has a better understanding of just a politician that’s been in Washington D.C. for 50 years.”
This is the third time President Trump has visited Louisiana.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.