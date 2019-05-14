Ceremonies held for National Police Week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Those who go out of their way to serve others every day are being honored as part of National Police Week.
Area law enforcement agencies gathered Monday for Police Week ceremonies.
The Lake Charles Police Department recognized those lost in the line of duty in a ceremony at the Lake Charles Civic Center Monday morning. The Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police did the same at a ceremony at the Civic Center later in the day.
In 2018 alone, 158 officers died while serving.
"I think it's important that we honor our heroes - those men and women who go out every day - and the shame of it is, some of them lose their lives because of what they do,” said Lake Charles Chief of Police Shawn Caldwell. “I think it's important for us as a community, as a nation, to honor those people."
National Police Week always falls on the week of May 15.
