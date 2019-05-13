Uber driver, Penn State professor accused of kidnapping two passengers, police say

(CNN) - A Pittsburgh-based Uber driver is arrested, accused of kidnapping.
Police identified the suspect as Richard Lomotey, who is also an assistant professor at Penn State University's Beaver campus.
According to authorities, Lomotey picked up two women on an Uber ride early Saturday morning.
At one point during the ride, the women say he pulled the car over and told them “you’re not going anywhere” and tried to lock the doors.
Both were able to escape the car and contact police.
Authorities identified Lomotey through the Uber app.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for later this month.
A spokeswoman at PSU Beaver calls the allegations “deeply troubling” and that his access to the campus is revoked.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.