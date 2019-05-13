SWLA Arrest Report - May 12, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 12, 2019.
Brent Walker, 42, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000; out of state detainer.
Dustin Joseph Alexander, 28, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Mario Ernesto Obregon, 30, Houston, TX: Entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden; assault; property damage between $1,000 and $50,000; disturbing the peace.
Joshua Stephen Bernard Jr., 35, Lake Charles: Partial reimbursement by indigents; false imprisonment; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); resisting an officer.
David Keith Thibodeaux, 54, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jaclin Sue Trahan, 21, Crowley: Obstruction of justice; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less; 2 charges); possession of a of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shannon Dawnell Istre, 39, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug (2 charges).
Allison Marie Buckland, 37, Beaumont, TX: 2nd offense possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; no drivers license on person.
Charles Lee Buxton, 47, DeQuincy: Strangulation; child endangerment (3 charges).
Floydiece Debraelle Washington, 31, Melville: Instate detainer.
Nelson Jamal Citizen, 31, Lake Charles: Home invasion; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; possession of a Schedule I drug.
Vernon Paul Burgin, 36, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (4 charges).
Lauren Kelso Canady, 52, Vinton: Third offense DWI.
Clarence Bell, 62, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault (3 charges); resisting an officer by flight; open alcoholic beverage containers in public places; battery.
