Suspects identified in police chase through Sulphur, Westlake

WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Police Department has released the identities of two suspects that led police on a chase that began in Sulphur and ended in Westlake.
The male suspect has been identified as Cameron Alen Weber, of Westlake, according to Capt. Jason Gully. The female suspect has been identified as Kelsey Thompson, of Lafayette.
Capt. John Wall was on patrol near the Maplewood Drive and Post Oak Road intersection around 10:47 a.m. on Thursday, May 9, when he ran a license plate check on a 2013 Nissan Rouge and discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen, Gully said.
Officers then attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle as it turned into McMurry Park. The vehicle continued through the park and back out onto the street, Gully said.
Police continued to pursue the suspects back westbound on Maplewood Drive and then northbound on Post Oak Road. As the vehicle turned north on Post Oak, it struck two other vehicles and continued north to East Burton Street, Gully said. The pursuit continued east on East Burton into Westlake. The vehicle eventually crashed into the woods near John Stine Road and both suspects fled the scene.
Officers with Sulphur Police, Westlake Police, and deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office began a search for the suspects. Sheriff’s Office K-9 units assisted in the search.
Weber was eventually found by a K-9 unit around 12:30 p.m. He was transported to a local hospital for injuries sustained in the K-9 apprehension.
Thompson was located by Westlake police later. Authorities discovered Weber allegedly had a handgun at the time of the crash and had tossed it out of the vehicle. Officers were able to find the handgun after a search of the area.
Weber is facing charges of possession of stolen property, hit and run, aggravated flight, resisting an officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, and possession of a Schedule II Drug (Meth).
Thompson is facing charges of resisting an officer, possession of marijuana, and possession of a Schedule II drug (Meth).
The Sulphur Police Department would like to thank The Westlake Police Department, The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of Westlake who helped with the capture of Weber and Thompson, Gully said. He also asks that anyone with information related to these crimes call 337-527-4550.
