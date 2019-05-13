Sen. Bill Cassidy looks ahead to Trump’s Louisiana visit

CAMERON PARISH, LA (KPLC) & WASHINGTON (GRAY DC) - Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) is proud the president is visiting his state.
"It sends a message that this economic growth in south Louisiana is so notable that President Trump is coming to visit," Sen. Cassidy, Energy and Natural Resources Subcommittee on Energy chairman, said.
We will have full coverage of Pres. Donald Trump’s visit to Louisiana, including a livestream.
The President will discuss LNG facilities as they relate to domestic job creation and energy infrastructure, according to a White House official.
The White House says LNG export facilities like Cameron generate billions of dollars in investments, create thousands of jobs, support domestic energy production, and position America to be the dominant energy exporting country globally.
Pres. Trump’s visit follows two executive orders he signed in Houston on April 10 “to remove barriers to new energy infrastructure,” according to the White House.
This is the President’s third trip to Louisiana since his inauguration. Sen. Cassidy, Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) and other federal Louisiana lawmakers will be with Trump during his visit.
