22-month-old boy reported missing in eastern Kentucky

(WAVE) - Crews are searching for a missing toddler in eastern Kentucky.
Lexington television station WKYT is reporting that 22-month-old Kenneth Howard was last seen Sunday night.
Crews are searching in the Kenneth Combs Road area of Magoffin County, near Floyd County, WKYT reported.
It’s not known what Kenneth’s parents were doing when he disappeared.
Magoffin County Rescue Squad spokesman Carter told WKYT his team was contacted at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, adding that the boy was last seen an hour before that, and that the family spent time looking for him before calling the police.
