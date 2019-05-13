McNeese to play in SFA regional of NISC

LAKE CHARLES-- McNeese softball will continue its season for at least one more weekend, the Cowgirls have accepted an invitation to the NISC (National Invitational Softball Championship) and will travel to Nacogdoches, Texas for one of four regional sites May 16-18.
The Cowgirls will face Middle Tennessee at 3 p.m. Thursday. The Raiders, members of Conference USA posted at 29-28 overall record.
All regionals are double elimination, with the four regional winners advancing to the NISC championship round in Fort Collins, Colorado on May 24-26.
The NISC is a postseason tournament sponsored by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association and operated by Triple Crown Sports, Inc. and it’s in its third season, debuting in 2017 with Liberty claiming the first tournament and Loyola Marymount winning it last year.
McNeese (30-30) is coming off a third place finish at the Southland Conference Tournament last weekend.
Thursday, May 16
Game 1 | McNeese (30-30) vs. Middle Tennessee (29-28) | 3 p.m. (McNeese is the home team)
Game 2 | UT Arlington (30-26) at SFA (35-21) | 6 p.m. (UT Arlington is the home team)
Friday, May 17
Game 3 | Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser | 12 p.m. (Home team TBD)
Game 4 | Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner | 3 p.m. (Home team TBD)
Game 5 | Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Loser | 6 p.m. (Home team TBD)
Saturday, May 18
Game 6 | Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner | 12 p.m. (Home team TBD)
Game 7* | Game 6 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser | 3 p.m. (Home team TBD)
* - If necessary (only if first loss)
REGIONAL SITES
At Nevada (Reno, NV)
Fresno State, Loyola Marymount, Nevada, UC Riverside
At Stephen F. Austin (Nacogdoches, TX)
McNeese State, Middle Tennessee, Stephen F. Austin, UT Arlington
At Iowa State (Ames, IA)
Eastern Kentucky, Iowa State, Purdue, South Dakota, South Dakota State
At Liberty (Lynchburg, VA)
Appalachian State, George Washington, Kent State, Liberty, Marshall, Rutgers
