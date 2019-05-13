Calcasieu River, English Bayou closed to recreational boat traffic

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu River and English Bayou have been closed to recreational boat traffic due to recent heavy rains.
An emergency declaration prohibiting recreational boat traffic was issued by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
The closure impacts the Calcasieu River, English Bayou, the West Fork of the Calcasieu River, and all areas north of the Salwater Barrier to the parish line.
Alligator Park in Starks is closed due to flooding.
Below is a list of boat launches that are closed:
- River Bluff Park
- White Oak Park
- LA 108
- Anthony Ferry
- Vinton Canal
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division patrol deputies will be present in these areas to enforce the closures. The declaration will remain in place until river levels return to normal.
