First Alert Forecast: Rain takes a break this week with plentiful sunshine expected

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - For the rest of the day, it will be nice and sunny. There will not be any rain at all today, so it will be nice. There are just a few small clouds here and there, but they will have little impact to our weather. Temperatures got off to a nice cool start, then have been quickly warming up. Temperatures should top out in the lower to mid 80s today. Plus, the humidity is lower, making it feel even better!
This evening, it will still be nice and sunny. There should not be many clouds, and there will not be any rain. There should be a nice sunset coming up later this evening. If you are planning on doing anything this evening, then you will not need a rain jacket or umbrella. Temperatures will be falling quickly after sunset. By nightfall, temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Overnight, it will be nice and clear. There will not be any rain tonight. It should be another cool night with temperatures. It will cool down to the 50s north of I-10. Along the I-10 corridor and south, it will remain in the 60s. It should be a nice night.
Tuesday is a little tricky. Overall, the rain chances will be limited. But I still think there will be at least one shower that pops up. I have the rain chance at 10%. By the late afternoon and evening, there may be a shower or two move through parts of Southwest Louisiana. The clouds will also increase too. The good news is that the sunshine will still be mixing in throughout the day. So, it should be a nice day, and you should be able to leave the umbrella at home.
Wednesday and Thursday will both have limited rain chances at well. This is all because a high-pressure center has moved south near Louisiana. This is limiting any rain to develop. There will be an upper-level disturbance coming from the west, but it looks like most of the rain will be gone before it reaches us. Temperatures will warm up to the mid 80s.
Friday will also be a good day. That same high-pressure center will stay to our east. This will keep southerly winds with us and may even cause a sea-breeze. That may help pop up a few showers and storms by the afternoon. Also, any rain we may see will be heat-induced. Meaning, that the temperatures will warm up in the afternoon and may help a storms develop like what we would see during the summer. Right now, I have a 20% chance of rain Friday.
This upcoming weekend will likely have slightly higher rain chances. A weak cold front will be approaching from the west, which could bring a few showers. As that front gets closer, it will be weakening and falling apart. The rain will not be widespread, but it will be scattered. Saturday has a slightly lower rain chance compared to Sunday.
Thankfully, we have a nice break from the rain this week. Last week, we saw up to 10 inches in a few areas! The river levels still rose up and are in at least a moderate flood stage. Toledo Bend is in the action stage, so the gates remain open. This will keep the water levels high along the Sabine River. The Calcasieu River water levels have crested and will slowly recede in the next few days.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.