FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much drier week ahead; good news for swollen rivers and streams

With the break in rain comes the need to continue to monitor flood stages on area rivers as most all are in some sort of flood stage, you can find the latest river stages on our website under the weather tab. The good news is that no heavy rain this week should add any additional runoff into our rivers, but the Sabine could be prone further rises depending on continued operations of the Toledo Bend flood gates, with any additional rises in gates affecting forecast crests. As of this morning, all eleven gates are open at three feet each.