FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much drier week ahead; good news for swollen rivers and streams

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The weather outside this morning is nothing short of fantastic with morning temperatures well into the lower 60s under mostly clear skies and light winds. Expect a crisp start to end with quite a warm-up returning with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 80s with a lot of much needed sunshine on the return. If you thought Sunday was nice, you’re certainly in store for a treat today.
This evening will also be very nice with skies clearing out and temperature temperatures falling into the 60s before midnight with lows again well into the lower 60s and even a few spots in the upper 50s as light northerly winds keep humidity values low and the crisp dry air place for another evening.
A weak upper level disturbance may bring a few added clouds Tuesday, there is no significant rain chances associated with it’s passage on Tuesday, and I am expecting nothing more than a 10% chance of showers associated with it’s passage. Strong high pressure to the east will help keep the rain threat low for our area much of the remainder of the week ahead.
Winds will turn back to out of the east to eventually southeast and while this will start to work higher humidity back into the forecast, rain chances will be less than 20% each day through Friday. A few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms returning by the upcoming weekend as a front moves through quickly by Sunday.
With the break in rain comes the need to continue to monitor flood stages on area rivers as most all are in some sort of flood stage, you can find the latest river stages on our website under the weather tab. The good news is that no heavy rain this week should add any additional runoff into our rivers, but the Sabine could be prone further rises depending on continued operations of the Toledo Bend flood gates, with any additional rises in gates affecting forecast crests. As of this morning, all eleven gates are open at three feet each.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
