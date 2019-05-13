Dennis Rodman accused of stealing from yoga studio

(CNN) - Basketball great Dennis Rodman is being accused of stealing thousands of dollars in items from a southern California yoga studio.
The owners of the Newport Beach business allege Rodman and others entered the studio twice last week and took more than $3,500 in merchandise
Among the items allegedly swiped was a 400-pound amethyst crystal
The owners allege security video captured the thefts.
Police say they are investigating. And no arrests have been made at this time.
As for Rodman, he told both TMZ and CNN affiliate KCBS that he did not steal anything from the studio and that he was told he could have anything he wanted.
“As the good person that I am, I said, ‘OK, guys, let’s go over here and do one thing.’ And they call it a heist,” Rodman said. “They call it a heist, because guess what? That (expletive) company, I guess you call it yoga or something? They’re broke. ... I don’t need to steal (expletive).”
