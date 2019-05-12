Six #SWLApreps baseball teams advance to state championships

The district rematch of Iowa and South Beauregard didn’t disappoint as the Golden Knights would walk-off in the 9th to win, 2-1. Chase Fisher’s solo home run was the final blow that sends the Knights back to the 3A title game for the third time in four years. South Beau opened the scoring in the second off an Iowa error. Jackets would threaten in the fourth, before having a runner thrown out at home. In the fifth, Iowa would too score on an error, as the Jackets tied the game. The Golden Knights’ defense stepped up again in extra innings, as South Beauregard stopped a squeeze bunt from scoring an Iowa run. The Knights will face top-seeded Sterlington, Tuesday at 2:30 PM.