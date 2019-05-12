Six #SWLApreps baseball teams advance to state championships

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - The semifinal round of the LHSAA baseball playoffs saw 10 #SWLApreps teams in play with hopes to advance to the state title game. Six local teams earned a win and a trip to the big game. Below is a recap of each matchup and an upcoming schedule of title games.
CLASS B: (1) Pitkin 9 - (5) Glenmora 1
The top-seeded Pitkin Tigers are headed to the Class B championship game after rolling Glenmora 9-1 on Wednesday. It’s Pitkin’s first championship appearance since the Tigers made eight straight from 1992-99. Pitkin took an early 1-0 lead after back-to-back Glenmora errors and thanks to a sac fly, the Tigers went into the sixth inning with a 2-1 lead. Pitkin’s bats came alive in the sixth and a few more Wildcat errors helped the Tigers take a commanding 9-1 lead into the final inning. Pitkin will face (3) Converse Monday at 4:00 PM.
CLASS 2A: (5) Kinder 9 - (8) Loreauville 1
The script was different this time around as Kinder broke a 1-1 tie in the fifth inning en route to a dominating 9-1 win over Loreauville. The Yellow Jackets scored four runs in the fifth and sixth innings to separate in what was a pitcher’s duel to start. Kinder makes it back to the Class 2A title game for the first time since repeating as champions in 2014-15. Gage Aquillard was impressive on the mound only giving up a single run through 6.1 innings. Kinder will face Doyle Monday at 5:30 PM.
CLASS 2A: (2) Doyle 5 - (3) Welsh 2
The Welsh Greyhounds were aiming to make it back to the Class 2A title game for a second year in a row, but the Doyle Tigers had other plans, downing the Hounds, 5-2. The Tigers jumped out to a 5-0 lead after four innings and Welsh couldn’t muster a comeback. Parker Primeaux gave the Hounds their lone score of the night— a two-run homer in sixth. Welsh however didn’t hit well enough with runners on base to pull the upset. Hounds end the season, 25-7.
(4) Kentwood 10 - (1) Grand Lake 1
Grand Lake’s strong season came to an end at the hands of the athletic Kangaroos led by LSU football signee, Trey Palmer. Kentwood would hold a 4-1 lead on Thursday before the game was suspended. The two teams resumed play Sunday and the 'Roos scratched across six runs in the seventh to extend their lead for good.
(6) Oberlin 5 - (10) Merryville 2
The defending 1A state champion Panthers of Merryville fell one step short of a repeat appearance as Oberlin downed Merryville, 5-2. The Tigers would snap a 1-1 tie in the fourth and plate three more runs in the fifth. Rider, Fontenot, McCleon, Lamkin came through with RBI base knocks. JT Gargis would pick up an RBI single in the seventh, but the Panthers rally would fall short. Oberlin will face Kentwood in the Class 1A state title game Tuesday at 11:30 AM.
(3) South Beauregard 2 - (10) Iowa 1 F/9 INN
The district rematch of Iowa and South Beauregard didn’t disappoint as the Golden Knights would walk-off in the 9th to win, 2-1. Chase Fisher’s solo home run was the final blow that sends the Knights back to the 3A title game for the third time in four years. South Beau opened the scoring in the second off an Iowa error. Jackets would threaten in the fourth, before having a runner thrown out at home. In the fifth, Iowa would too score on an error, as the Jackets tied the game. The Golden Knights’ defense stepped up again in extra innings, as South Beauregard stopped a squeeze bunt from scoring an Iowa run. The Knights will face top-seeded Sterlington, Tuesday at 2:30 PM.
(1) Barbe 8 - (5) West Monroe 1
Top-seed Barbe got all it could handle from West Monroe for five innings. The Bucs would explode for six runs in the sixth to separate as Barbe won, 8-1. Mississippi State commit, Davis Meche was an RBI-machine with four on two hits. South Alabama signee Carter Quinn’s solo home run in the third got the scoring started for Barbe as Jack Walker picked up the win on the mound. Barbe will face district rival Sam Houston in the Class 5A title game Tuesday at 6:00 PM.
(2) Sam Houston 4 - (3) Parkway 0
Pitching carried Sam Houston back to Sulphur as the Broncos threw threes shutouts this postseason. You can add one more to the list as Cameron Meeks threw a one-hit shutout vs. Parkway in the semifinals. The Captain Shreve transfer was dynamic to get Big Sam over the semifinal hump. On offense, Duhon, Meeks, Goodeaux and Harlow each plated a run in the win. The Broncos will face district rival Barbe in the Class 5A title game Tuesday at 6:00 PM.
