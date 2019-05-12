Indorama releases statement after black smoke on Saturday

"During the process of restarting the plant after yesterday’s (Thursday’s) lightning strike that impacted our facility, Indorama experienced an air system trip causing boilers to go down. This caused loss of steam, producing smoke from our flare. The boilers are back up and smoke has stopped. Beyond the unsightly smoke, there was no off site impact to the community and all local and state agencies were notified. At this time, we want our community to know that we understand the storm’s impact was felt across the area by many and that we are here to offer our support in these times of need.”