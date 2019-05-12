Indorama releases statement after black smoke on Saturday

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - Several viewers have sent KPLC pictures of black smoke coming from the Indorama flare stack Saturday evening, although the smoke has since stopped.
Indorama experienced an air system trip causing boilers to go down, which caused a loss of steam, which in turn resulted in black smoke from the flare.
Tony Barre, Indorama Senior Site Director, released this statement about the smoke:
"During the process of restarting the plant after yesterday’s (Thursday’s) lightning strike that impacted our facility, Indorama experienced an air system trip causing boilers to go down. This caused loss of steam, producing smoke from our flare. The boilers are back up and smoke has stopped. Beyond the unsightly smoke, there was no off site impact to the community and all local and state agencies were notified. At this time, we want our community to know that we understand the storm’s impact was felt across the area by many and that we are here to offer our support in these times of need.”
Indorama tripped offline when it was struck by lightning around 11:30 a.m. on May 9, causing the loss of steam to the flare, which in turn resulted in thick smoke from the flare.
Dick Gremillion, head of OEP, said there was no offsite impact on Thursday.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.