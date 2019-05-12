First Alert Forecast: Rain chances remain low tomorrow, but rain chances back by Tuesday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Clouds sticking around longer than initially anticipated. Meaning mostly cloudy skies continue into the dinner time hour before gradually clearing overnight. With cloud cover sticking around well see temperatures stick in the mid 60s overnight.
Starting off Monday with a mix of sun and clouds as we continue to monitor cloud progression out of the area. We should begin to see clouds continue to move out of the area as high pressure builds in and keeps us dry through the day. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s through the afternoon thanks to ample sunshine. Overnight we’ll fall into the mid 60s.
Tuesday we’ll start to see that rain chance increase a system pushes southwest off the coast of Texas and could clip our area. That being said I’ve left rain chances in the forecast at a 30% chance just in case the system stays more to the East more than models have indicated. Temperatures stay in the low 80s through the afternoon thanks to a few more clouds across SWLA. We’ll begin to fall towards the 60s and bottom out near the mid 60s overnight.
Wednesday is going to be pretty similar to Tuesday. With that system now out into the Gulf and high pressure off to the East we could see showers and storms develop through the afternoon thanks to increased moisture through our area. Temperatures top out in the low 80s and fall into the upper 60s overnight.
Rain chances decrease into the later half of the week with 20% chance of rain on both Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will gradually warm and we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll top out in the mid 80s through the afternoon before falling into the upper 60s overnight.
Next weekend we’ll start to see our next system develop as a cold front slides to the East. If this cold front holds together when moving through our area will be the component we watch into next weekend to determine rain chances! Stick with KPLC through the next week to see how this plays out!
