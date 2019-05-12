First Alert Forecast: Rain chances remain low tomorrow, but rain chances back by Tuesday

Tuesday we’ll start to see that rain chance increase a system pushes southwest off the coast of Texas and could clip our area. That being said I’ve left rain chances in the forecast at a 30% chance just in case the system stays more to the East more than models have indicated. Temperatures stay in the low 80s through the afternoon thanks to a few more clouds across SWLA. We’ll begin to fall towards the 60s and bottom out near the mid 60s overnight.