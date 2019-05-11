Three generations of McNeese graduates recognized at commencement

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Graduation season is here and for most college grads — crossing that stage to get your diploma is a huge stepping stone. But, for the McRight family, this was an extra special day.
“Growing up I always heard my grandfather’s stories about back in the old days, you know. Even my dad, he also went to McNeese, so he had some stories too about how buildings were and how parties were," Blake McRight, the grandson of the family and who received a Bacherlor’s degree, said.
“My dad went to McNeese, my grandmother was a dorm mom here, my wife works at McNeese, we met when we were going here. Now my son is graduating from McNeese," Jason McRight, the son of the family and who received a Master’s Degree, said.
“It’s been great and this has just been a family tradition I guess you can say. We’ve enjoyed it. I hope we have many many more years, but I’ve reached the age now where I’ve been coasting," Kelly McRight, grandfather of the family and who was honored as a McNeese graduate, said.
These three represent three generations of their family and were recognized at McNeese University’s 152nd commencement Saturday.
Blake received a Bachelor’s in chemical engineering.
“Chemical Engineering. It’s been a ride, it’s been a tough ride. I’ll tell ya that. I’m just thankful I graduated honestly," Blake said.
Jason received a Master’s in criminal justice.
“The masters was actually just kind of a personal thing, I’m actually only about 9 months away from being eligible from being able to retire. So, it’s really more of a personal thing. Hopeful it’ll show the future generations behind me there’s no reason to stop being on the path to education," Jason said.
Along with Kelly, who was honored as a McNeese graduate.
“I received my degree in agriculture and business. I worked for a lot of major oil companies, and then I decided to get out of that and go to the military. That’s what I did and I enjoyed it," Kelly said.
This family graduation making an already very special day, three times sweeter.
“It’s pretty special to be honest with you. It’s pretty neat all three of us will be out there," Jason said.
Blake plans on working at a plant as a chemical engineer after graduation.
