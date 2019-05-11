Prius passenger fires gun at officers during police chase

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS/CNN) - A possible murder suspect and a female driver were taken into custody after a wild police chase and standoff in the Los Angeles area.
Police said during the pursuit, the suspect shot out of the passenger-side window.
Multiple police officers fired back. About a dozen police cars chased the black Prius.
The driver eventually got out of the car and surrendered. She had blood on her clothes, but it wasn’t clear if it was her blood.
A standoff with the passenger followed, but police eventually pulled him out of the car.
He appeared to be wounded but his condition is unknown.
The suspect was wanted in the deadly shooting of a liquor store clerk earlier this week.
