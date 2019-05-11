No. 15 LSU baseball late rally comes up short at No. 4 Arkansas

Eric Walker started on the mound for LSU and only allowed two runs on three hits in 4.1 innings of work. He had two strikeouts and two walks. Zack Hess relieved him and allowed three runs on five hits in two innings. Hess struck out four batters. He suffered the loss and dropped to 3-4 on the season. Trent Vietmeier replaced Hess and struggled. He gave up six runs on three hits in a single inning.