No. 15 LSU baseball late rally comes up short at No. 4 Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WAFB) - No. 15 LSU rallied late at No. 4 Arkansas in the second game of the series, but the hole the Tigers were in was too much to overcome at Baum-Walker Stadium Friday night.
LSU (30-21, 14-12 SEC) fell 11-6 to Arkansas (39-12, 19-7 SEC). The Razorbacks claimed the series with the win.
A Josh Smith triple with the bases loaded in the ninth inning resulted in three runs, but it wasn’t enough.
Eric Walker started on the mound for LSU and only allowed two runs on three hits in 4.1 innings of work. He had two strikeouts and two walks. Zack Hess relieved him and allowed three runs on five hits in two innings. Hess struck out four batters. He suffered the loss and dropped to 3-4 on the season. Trent Vietmeier replaced Hess and struggled. He gave up six runs on three hits in a single inning.
As in the first game, LSU got on the board first. A double by Daniel Cabrera in the first inning sent Zach Watson home for the 1-0 lead. In the second inning, Saul Garza hit his fourth home run of the season. The two-run dinger to right field put the Tigers up 3-0.
A double by Arkansas in the third inning scored a run to make it 3-1. After a scoreless fourth by both teams, it was all Razorbacks for the next four innings. They scored a run in the fifth and a solo home run in the sixth tied it 3-3.
In the seventh inning, Arkansas scored two more runs to go up 5-3. Then, in the eighth inning, the Razorbacks exploded for six runs to take a commanding 11-3 lead.
In the top of the ninth, Smith stepped up and put one down the left field line to drive in three runs.
The final game of the series is set for Saturday at 1 p.m.
