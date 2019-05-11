No. 15 LSU baseball avoids sweep by No. 4 Arkansas off Antoine Duplantis home run

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WAFB) - No. 15 LSU avoided a series sweep by taking the third game over No. 4 Arkansas at Baum-Walker Stadium Saturday afternoon.
The Tigers (31-21, 15-12 SEC) came away with the 3-2 win over the Razorbacks (39-13, 19-8 SEC).
With LSU down 2-0 and one out in the top of the eighth inning, Antoine Duplantis gave the Tigers the lead and the win on a three-run home run. It was his ninth dinger of the season.
Landon Marceaux started on the mound for LSU. He only allowed two runs on seven hits in five innings of work. He had two strikeouts and three walks. Todd Peterson relieved him and closed out the game for the Tigers. He earned the win by only giving up one hit in four innings. He struck out three batters and walked two others. He improved to 4-2 on the season.
LSU will host UNO at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
