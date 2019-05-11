Local OBGYN talks stresses and health concerns surrounding motherhood

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With Mother’s Day this weekend, it’s important to remember the stress that can come with motherhood.
“The most common complaints that I see usually are stress-related and exhaustion related. So, IBS, back pain, anxiety, fatigue, malnutrition," Dr. Kilee Lincoln, an OBGYN with Christus Ochsner Health Southwest Louisiana, said.
Lincoln said she sees the different tolls being a modern mom can have on someone.
“It plays very heavily into stress and diet and those things seem to effect more modern moms because we’re doing so much. It’s hard to eat whole foods and not run to the fast food place to make things easy. Those tend to build up in our intestines, gives us abdominal cramping and bloating," Lincoln said.
She said it’s easy to fall into a bad pattern.
“You’re worried about your kids and your job and your everything and so people don’t sleep which makes it worse, which plays into the fatigue a little bit. Then we’re running 90 miles an hour all the time, especially working moms, even stay at home moms," Lincoln said.
Not only does Lincoln see these effects in her patients, but she herself is a working mom who speaks from experience.
“I have a three year old and a two year old at home, and a full time job. So I am multi-tasking, I drink six cups of coffee a day and I rarely eat lunch. I’m right there with everyone else," Lincoln said.
While she admits it may be hard to take time for yourself, it’s important for your health.
“When you can take care of yourself, and take multivitamins to make sure you’re getting your right nutrition and *try to cut down on caffeine, not sure if I’m the right person to tell you that," Lincoln said, laughing. "But, it does make you feel better. Even finding some time for yourself even if you just sneak away for a little bit and take a bath or exercise or whatever. Read a book!”
At the end of the day, Lincoln said being a mom is priceless.
“Just doing all of this so I can go home to them in the evening, and they get so excited when you walk through the door, it just makes it all worth it," Lincoln said.
