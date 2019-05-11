Kinder native Blake Trahan receives Gold Glove for 2018 season

LOUISVILLE, KY (KPLC) - Kinder native and Louisville Bats shortstop Blake Trahan was named a Minor League Baseball Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner for the 2018 season.
Trahan started 127 games at shortstop for Class AAA Louisville last season, his first season at the Triple-A level. His stellar play at shortstop earned him a promotion to the big leagues, appearing in 11 games for the Cincinnati Reds after making his MLB debut on September 3.
In addition to his defensive prowess for the Bats, Trahan led Louisville’s offense in games played (129), at-bats (444) and walks (49). Trahan was at the plate for three of the Bats’ six walk-off wins in 2018, including two walk-off singles.
So far in 2019, Trahan has started 34 games and is batting .236 with 7 RBIs. Defensively, he has a .996 fielding percentage and has turned 24 double plays.
Trahan is the second Reds prospect to win the award at shortstop in the past three seasons, with Class AA Pensacola’s shortstop Zach Vincej in 2016 being the last player in the organization to win the award.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.