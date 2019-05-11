First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain and threat for severe weather this afternoon

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Things are quiet for now, but the radar is expected to become busy by this afternoon. There is no rain around for the time being. However, the rain chances will be increasing by lunchtime and will be even higher this afternoon.
Heavy rain and strong storms are expected this afternoon as an upper-level disturbance moves through. This will bring the potential for some flooding as well. The ground is already saturated, so a little bit of rain may do a lot of harm. We could see 1-3 inches today with local areas seeing up to 6 inches of rain.
There is also the risk for severe weather. We could see damaging winds and large hail in some of these storms. A tornado cannot be ruled out at this point, but it is unlikely we see one. Of course in addition to the threat hail and winds, there is also flash flooding possible.
Most of the rain will be in the afternoon. it will not be one continuous event. Instead, it will be scattered activity. So, it will not rain the entire time. When it does rain, it will likely be heavy rainfall which could cause a problem.
By the evening, the rain could lighten up a little. There will still be plenty of shower activity taking place. More of these showers will be light to moderate rain with a couple storms still bringing heavy rainfall. For comparison, most of the rain in the afternoon will be heavy. Even by tonight, there will likely be at least some light showers around. Therefore, you may need an umbrella all day long.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.