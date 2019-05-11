First Alert Forecast: Clearing up Sunday before rain chances are back into the forecast later in the week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - We’re going to keep that rain chance in the forecast for the next few hours as rain continues to develop to our southwest over coastal Texas. All of that rain is moving toward our area and could keep flash flood warnings sticking around through this evening. Overnight, I do think we see conditions improve as rain chances begin to fall dramatically.
We’ll start off Mother’s Day with temperatures in the upper 60s and rain chances still in the forecast for a hit or miss shower. This chance is going to linger through the morning hours, but showers should be brief as the rain chance doesn’t last long. Trough the afternoon hours we could see some sunshine making for a pretty nice afternoon hanging out with mom! Temperatures reach the low 80s through the afternoon before falling back into the 60s overnight.
Starting off our week the right way with rain chances down at 10% and temperatures starting off in the upper 60s. Through Monday afternoon we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures warming up to the low 80s. Overnight, temperatures fall into the mid 60s.
Unfortunately, rain chances are back in the forecast Tuesday as we could see some hit or miss showers and storms through the day as a system skirts the Louisiana coast. Temperatures stay about the same as Monday with highs reaching the low 80s and falling into the mid 60s overnight.
We’ll pretty much copy Tuesday’s forecast on Wednesday with those hit or miss showers and storms again and temperatures topping out in the low 80s.
Thursday and Friday we’ll see improved conditions with rain chances falling down to a 20% chance and a mix of sun and clouds through the day. Temperatures top out in the mid 80s before falling into the upper 60s overnight.
Into next weekend unfortunately we don’t lose that rain chance and it sticks around all weekend into next week. Temperatures do warm up into the upper 80s on Saturday before moderating back out to average to start the next week.
