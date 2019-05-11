Elton native Al Woods signs with Seahawks

SEATTLE, WA (KPLC) - Former Elton Indian and LSU Tiger Al Woods is on the move again. Woods, 32, signed a two-year, $2.25 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts according to NFL.com reporter, Tom Pelissero.
Woods joins the Seahawks after two seasons with the Colts. The defensive tackle started 24 games for Indianapolis recording 68 tackles as a run-stuffing interior lineman.
This will be Woods’ fifth team in his nine-year NFL career. Woods has made stops with the Buccaneers (2010), Seahawks (2011), Steelers (2011-13), Titans (2014-16) and Colts (2017-18). Woods was a fourth-round selection by the Saints in 2010.
Woods has 172 career tackles and 4.5 sacks.
