Deaton great again as McNeese downs A&M- Corpus Christi, 5-2

LAKE CHARLES, LA— After surrendering a first-inning run, the McNeese Cowboys five-run fourth inning lifted them to a 5-2 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Joe Miller Ballpark Friday night for their fifth-straight victory and sixth-straight conference win.
Rhett Deaton (7-3) got the start for the Cowboys on Friday night and pitched another gem. Deaton finished the night with 8.0 innings pitched, gave up only two runs on six hits, walked one, struck out four and got his seventh win on the season.
The Islanders (29-22, 13-14 SLC) took an early lead, scoring one run in the first after a walk and a double to left field to take the 1-0 lead.
In the fourth inning, the Cowboys (28-22, 13-12 SLC) responded with a five-run inning. Scoring runs on an errored throw on a double steal, RBI double by senior Dustin Duhon, a two-RBI double by Nate Fisbeck, and a sacrifice fly out by Clayton Rasbeary to take a 5-1 lead they would not surrender.
The Islanders scored one more run off a home run in the eighth to bring the score to its final 5-2.
After Deaton’s eight innings, Will Dion closed the game for the Cowboys by pitching the ninth inning. Dion faced three batters, didn’t allow a hit, and struck out one to earn his fifth save on the season.
With that performance from Dion, the Cowboys bullpen extended their streak to 14 straight innings without allowing a run, 21 straight innings without an earned run.
McNeese will be back on the field Saturday night in game two of their three-game series against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders. The 2019 Graduates will be recognized before the game and first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Joe Miller Ballpark.
