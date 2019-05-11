Chennault International Airshow postponed until Sunday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Chennault International Air Show has been postponed due to the threat of severe weather moving across Southwest Louisiana.
The show will continue on Sunday, May 12 at Chennault International Airport in Lake Charles.
General admission and Chalet tickets purchased for Saturday’s show will be honored on Sunday.
The Chennault International Air Show released a statement:
“Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of our guests, performers and volunteers, The Chennault International Airshow has postponed Saturday’s events becuase of severe weather conditions. General admission tickets purchased for Saturday’s show will be honored for Sunday’s event. Chalet tickets and wristbands for Saturday also will be honored Sunday, but please note that space will be limited. We welcome everyone on Sunday. Any updates will be posted to the Chennault International Airshow Facebook Page.”
For more information about the Chennault Airshow as well as ticket prices click HERE.
