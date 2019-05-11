Chennault International Airshow postponed until Sunday

“Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of our guests, performers and volunteers, The Chennault International Airshow has postponed Saturday’s events becuase of severe weather conditions. General admission tickets purchased for Saturday’s show will be honored for Sunday’s event. Chalet tickets and wristbands for Saturday also will be honored Sunday, but please note that space will be limited. We welcome everyone on Sunday. Any updates will be posted to the Chennault International Airshow Facebook Page.”