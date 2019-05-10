SWLA Summer Camp Guide

Camp Beyond: Beyond the Classroom: Learning Center is hosting its third annual academic and recreational summer camp. Recreational activities include karate, swimming, skating, and more. The camp claims to provide students from kindergarten to 8th grade with age and grade specific learning skills. The camp begins June 3 and costs $65 per week. You can register by calling 337-707-1171 or going to Beyond the Classroom: Learning Center located at 1639 Ryan street between 4:15 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.