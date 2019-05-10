SWLA Summer Camp Guide

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With the end of the school year approaching many organizations are announcing summer camps. SWLA has multiple camps aimed at having fun, playing games, making arts and crafts, and hands-on education.
Below is a list of summer camps around SWLA:
Camp Beyond: Beyond the Classroom: Learning Center is hosting its third annual academic and recreational summer camp. Recreational activities include karate, swimming, skating, and more. The camp claims to provide students from kindergarten to 8th grade with age and grade specific learning skills. The camp begins June 3 and costs $65 per week. You can register by calling 337-707-1171 or going to Beyond the Classroom: Learning Center located at 1639 Ryan street between 4:15 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
Camp Edgewood: Boy Scouts of America have opportunities for traditional merit badge work as well as new personal development options. Scouts of all ages will find plenty of merit badges and programs to enjoy. The dates are Jun. 9 - Jun. 15. Register HERE.
Adventure Summer Day Camp: This camp is an exclusive club that invites children to experience and participate in a variety of carefully planned, action-packed, fun-filled summer activities. Qualified Early Childhood Educators oversee Adventure Camp and are actively involved in ongoing workshops to create the very best activities possible. It is open to ages 4 - 15. Register HERE.
STEM Academy: McNeese STEM Academy invites young students to explore Science, Technology, Engineering and Math this summer. May 28th through August 9th, children entering grades first through eighth can choose from eleven different weeks packed with STEM-based, hands-on, all-day activities. Registration is under way right now. Visit STEM Academy for more information. Call 562-4137 to register for a week, a month or the whole summer – and let the fun begin!
