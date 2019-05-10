SWLA Arrest Report - May 9, 2019

SWLA Arrest Report - May 9, 2019
May 10, 2019 at 5:28 AM CDT - Updated May 10 at 5:28 AM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 9, 2019.

JeMarkis Laron Goin, 18, Lake Charles: Burglary.

David Kyle Fife, 50, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; violations of protective orders.

David John Edwards, 39, Sulphur: Child endangerment; domestic abuse.

Charles Marcus Bellard, 23, Lake Charles: First offense possession of Marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court.

Joshua Albert Denny, 31, Sulphur: Aggravated assault (3 charges).

Gregory Scott Hilsch, 49, Evansville, IN: Unlawful use of 911; communicating false information of planned arson.

Tracy Rebecca Stanley, 34, DeQuincy: Criminal mischief; contempt of court.

Williams Daniel Hanson, 20, Sulphur: Felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile; indecent behavior with juveniles.

Troylen Jermaine Stewart, 26, Lafayette: Aggravated second degree battery; robbery.

Gregory Lynn Botley, 21, Lake Charles: Burglary.

Donna Michelle Reece, 31, Baker: ARDC detainer.

Domenique Nelson Bryant, 21, Lake Charles: Armed robbery; armed robbery, attempted first degree murder; probation violation; contempt of court (6 charges).

Brianna Renee Guillory, 22, Iowa: Contempt of court; cruelty to juveniles; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Deon Demarcus Obrien, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense illegal carrying of weapons; wearing a mask or hood in public.

Larry James Chesson, 40, Sulphur: Contempt of court.

Terrance Jamal Jean Batiste, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court; attempted possession of a Schedule I drug.

Michael Scott White, 29, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.