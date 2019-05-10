SWLA Arrest Report - May 9, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 9, 2019.
JeMarkis Laron Goin, 18, Lake Charles: Burglary.
David Kyle Fife, 50, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; violations of protective orders.
David John Edwards, 39, Sulphur: Child endangerment; domestic abuse.
Charles Marcus Bellard, 23, Lake Charles: First offense possession of Marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court.
Joshua Albert Denny, 31, Sulphur: Aggravated assault (3 charges).
Gregory Scott Hilsch, 49, Evansville, IN: Unlawful use of 911; communicating false information of planned arson.
Tracy Rebecca Stanley, 34, DeQuincy: Criminal mischief; contempt of court.
Williams Daniel Hanson, 20, Sulphur: Felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile; indecent behavior with juveniles.
Troylen Jermaine Stewart, 26, Lafayette: Aggravated second degree battery; robbery.
Gregory Lynn Botley, 21, Lake Charles: Burglary.
Donna Michelle Reece, 31, Baker: ARDC detainer.
Domenique Nelson Bryant, 21, Lake Charles: Armed robbery; armed robbery, attempted first degree murder; probation violation; contempt of court (6 charges).
Brianna Renee Guillory, 22, Iowa: Contempt of court; cruelty to juveniles; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.
Deon Demarcus Obrien, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense illegal carrying of weapons; wearing a mask or hood in public.
Larry James Chesson, 40, Sulphur: Contempt of court.
Terrance Jamal Jean Batiste, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court; attempted possession of a Schedule I drug.
Michael Scott White, 29, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
