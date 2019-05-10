Storm damages homes in Sulphur and Carlyss

Sulphur resident shares experience through last nights severe weather
By Luke Burdsall | May 10, 2019 at 2:33 PM CDT - Updated May 10 at 2:33 PM

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - Homeowner Missy Statum says she was woken up at midnight by severe weather.

“We were woken up by a hail storm louder than we’ve ever experienced," Statum said. "It sounded like breaking glass so we got in the closet with blankets and pillows because we knew what was fixing to happen.”

Statum says her Sulphur the hail damaged her home and roof, allowing water to seep and flood multiple rooms in her home.

“My house is less than a year old,” Statum said. “Basically it’s everything I ever worked for.”

Missy Statum's Sulphur home was so badly battered by hail, water got into the home. (Source: KPLC)
Missy Statum's Sulphur home was so badly battered by hail, water got into the home. (Source: KPLC)
The total amount of rainfall in the Sulphur area where Statum lives was over 8 inches.

Rainfall amounts (05/10/2019)
Rainfall amounts (05/10/2019) (KPLC)

The Sulphur, Carlyss, and Moss Bluff areas were also hit with large amounts of hail, damaging houses and cars throughout the area.

Statum’s home wasn’t the only one damaged.

One resident said she got four inches of water in her home. She said it was the eighth time her home has flooded since 2006.

“I’t heartbreaking,” she said. “It’s hard to watch dirty water come into your house.”

She said because they are not in a flood zone, it is hard for her family to get help.

