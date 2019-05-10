Sports Person of the Week - Jace LeJeune

HATHAWAY, LA (KPLC) - “I get choked up just thinking about it. It was an honor to be a part of this team. The boys did it," Head golf coach, Dwayne Guidry said. "I just gave them an opportunity.”
Five years ago, Dawayne Guidry brought a golf program back to Hathaway High school and four out of those last five years Hathaway has played for the Louisiana Division IV state golf championship. They’ve come up short, until this year.
“It was fun because everyone put their part in to win this state championship,” Nicholas Rasberry said.
“I couldn’t believe it. it was crazy for us, a little public school, to win this. I was very happy,” Jace LeJeune added.
“To win a state championship is one thing, but to bring home a state championship to Hathaway High School and be the only boys’ team to ever bring home a state title is phenomenal,” Guidry said.
Heading into day two with a 4-stroke lead, but Episcopal of Acadiana was right on their heels.
“It was back and forth. They as a team had a better score than us on day two, but overall we had such a big lead on them from day one that we were able to finish,” said Guidry.
They won the state championship by 8 strokes with a team primarily made up of seventh graders, and sophomore, Jace LeJeune lead the way.
LeJeune also finished the two-day tournament with a total score of 158, earning him 3rd place in the individual State Championship.
“Jace was in the sixth grade when I started this. Even in the sixth grade he was the best golfer, but he wasn’t allowed to play in high school golf," Guidry said. "When he started his seventh-grade year, he was my number one golfer and has been for the last four years.”
Now the focus shifts to next year. LeJeune says his goal is to not only repeat as team champs, but to bring home first place in the individuals as well.
