SCHOOL CLOSURES: Jeff Davis, Cameron, Allen, Beauregard, Vernon, Calcasieu schools closed Friday, May 10 due to weather

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Jeff Davis, Cameron, Allen, Beauregard, Vernon and Calcasieu Parish schools will be closed Friday, May 10th due to inclement weather.
Save the Children Jeff Davis Head Start and Our Lady Immaculate Catholic in Jennings will also be closed.
Schools in the Diocese of Lake Charles, Lake Charles Charter Academy, Southwest LA Charter Academy and Lake Charles College Prep will also be closed.
SOWELA Technical Community College will be closed today.
Unitech Training Academy will be closed Friday. The graduation luncheon has been rescheduled for the same time on Tuesday, May 14.
McNeese State University will be OPEN however, employees are told to use their good judgment when it comes to the inclement weather. If an employee is unable to make it due to the severe weather they are asked to call their supervisor.
Below is a list of all other facilities and schools that will be closed on Friday, May 10:
- Hayleigh’s Childcare Learning and Development Center
- A Mere Childcare
- All About Me
- Nelson Academy
- Baby World
- Kids World
- First Methodist School in Lake Charles
- Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School
- Avery James School of Cosmetology
- BeauCare Inc.
- University Methodist Day School
