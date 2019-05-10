Saints sign 2019 draft class

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints have signed their 2019 draft class to four-year contracts, according to General Manager Mickey Loomis.
Center Erik McCoy was the Saints first overall pick, taken in the second round out of Texas A&M. The 6’4” Lufkin, Texas native started all 39 games he appeared in during his three seasons.
Defensive backs Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Squan Hampton were drafted in the fourth and sixth rounds respectively. Gardner Johnson played for Florida. Hampton is out of Rutgers.
Tight end Alize Mack and linebacker Kaden Elliss were taken in the seventh round. Mack was a three-year starter at Notre Dame and Ellis appeared in 47 games for Idaho.
