FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Road Closures - May 10, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Due to severe weather throughout our area there are a number of road closures and roads with high water.
Authorities remind motorists not to travel through roads with high water.
Roads with High Water -
- Blanchard Road
- Raymond Henagen Rd.
- Ropers Ln.
- Mame Johnson Rd.
- Longacre Rd. 5-7
- Douglas Lacey Rd.
- King Rd.
- Tommy Campbell Rd.
- Morrow Bridge Rd.
- Smyrna Rd. 7-3B
- Vaughn Rd.
- Claude Kelly Rd.
- HWY 113 RD8
- Hopewell Crossing Rd. 7-5
- King Rd.
- Albert Harper Rd.
- A.B. Bailey Rd.
- Magnolia Church Rd.
- Foreman Rd.
Traffic Accident -
- Shattuck Street on ramp for I-10 westbound
Roads with High Water -
- LA 26 on ramp for I-10 eastbound
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.