FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Road Closures - May 10, 2019

May 10, 2019 at 8:38 AM CDT - Updated May 10 at 8:47 AM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Due to severe weather throughout our area there are a number of road closures and roads with high water.

Authorities remind motorists not to travel through roads with high water.

BEAUREGARD

Roads with High Water -

  • Blanchard Road
  • Raymond Henagen Rd.
  • Ropers Ln.
  • Mame Johnson Rd.
  • Longacre Rd. 5-7
  • Douglas Lacey Rd.
  • King Rd.
  • Tommy Campbell Rd.
  • Morrow Bridge Rd.
  • Smyrna Rd. 7-3B
  • Vaughn Rd.
  • Claude Kelly Rd.
  • HWY 113 RD8
  • Hopewell Crossing Rd. 7-5
  • King Rd.
  • Albert Harper Rd.
  • A.B. Bailey Rd.
  • Magnolia Church Rd.
  • Foreman Rd.

Calcasieu

Traffic Accident -

  • Shattuck Street on ramp for I-10 westbound

Jefferson Davis

Roads with High Water -

  • LA 26 on ramp for I-10 eastbound

