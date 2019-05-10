No. 15 LSU baseball gives up double digit runs in loss to No. 4 Arkansas in Game 1

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (WAFB) - No. 15 LSU dropped its fourth straight with a loss to No. 4 Arkansas in the first game of the series Thursday at Baum-Walker Stadium.
The Tigers fell 14-4 to the Razorbacks.
RELATED STORIES:
Daniel Cabrera had two home runs in the game. However, Arkansas hit five home runs, including a grand slam in the fourth inning.
Ma’Khail Hilliard started on the mound for LSU. He allowed six runs on seven hits, including three home runs, in three innings of work. He had four strikeouts and two walks. He drops to 0-3 on the season with the loss.
In the first inning, a double by Antoine Duplantis sent Josh Smith home to give the Tigers the 1-0 lead.
The Razorbacks then tied it with a solo home run in the bottom of the inning.
LSU responded with a solo shot to right field in the top of the second to retake the lead at 2-1. It would be LSU’s last lead of the game.
In the bottom of the inning, a two-run home run gave Arkansas the 3-2 lead. The Razorbacks then scored 10 runs before LSU scored again.
In the top of the seventh, Cabrera hit his second solo homer to right field. Later, a single by Smith allowed CJ Willis to score to make it 13-4. Arkansas then put up another run in the bottom of the seventh.
The teams will go at it again Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.